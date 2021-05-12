Namibia: Commission to Conduct Public Hearings On Minimum Wage

THE commission of inquiry set up to investigate the likelihood of establishing a national minimum wage starts public hearings next week.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment Creation set up the Wages Commission earlier this year.

Its chief aim is to investigate all relevant industries, report and make recommendations to the minister on the proposed national minimum wage, which will apply to all employees in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the chairperson of the Wages Commission, Marius Kudumo, said the public hearings will take place in various community halls in 10 towns namely Aussenkehr, Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Eenhana, Oshakati, Opuwo, Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund.

Kudumo said during these public hearings, the commission will receive oral and written representations from individuals, trade unions and employers' organisations concerning a proposed minimum wage and related supplementary terms and conditions of employment.

These will help the commission in its investigation to determine the national minimum wage.

Besides oral representations, the commission will also use written representations, stakeholder/expert engagement and literature review to conduct its work.

Kudumo said the period to submit the written submissions is open until 30 June 2021.

"The commission would also like to remind interested persons, trade unions and employers' organisations that the deadline for submission of written representations concerning the national minimum wage and related supplementary terms and conditions of employment is not later than 30 June 2021," he said.

The public hearings start on 18 May until 5 July 2021.