Tanzania: State Pledges Support to Industrial Engineering Graduates

THE government has pledged to give Tanzanian youth who graduate from Colleges and Universities especially in science and industrial engineering course, an opportunity to participate in the country's economic growth.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe told the parliament here that Mzumbe University introduced the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Management in 2015 and that the government utilizes experts from the institution.

The degree course, he said, is aimed at having a good number of local experts who are capable of managing production in both government and private owned industries.

That was when the Deputy Minister was responding to the a primary question from Christine Mnzava (Special Seat-CCM), who wanted to know the number of experts and their fields participating in fostering the industrial growth.

He told the Parliament that since 2017/18 to 2019/20, most of the graduates in the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering management have been employed in the private sector.

Mr Kigahe said most of them are serving in the field of cement production, beverages, beer, textile, food, timber processing, cooking oil and mining industries.

He said some are serving in the public entities especially those dealing with quality including Tanzania Bureau of Statistics, Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), Mzumbe University, Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) and Tanzania Engineering and Manufacturing Design Organization (TEMDO).

He said the government industrial drive economy invests on experts to ensure the goals are attained, adding that the graduates are majorly engaged in various industrial development projects both in public and private sector.

He said since 2017/18 to 2019/20 the number of students, who graduated in the course, are 228, where 55 of them have been employed in the mining sector and seven more in the public sector and the remaining in private industries.