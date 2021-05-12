Tanzania: Tccia to Open New Branch At UDSM

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) plans to open a branch at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) to develop students' talents and creativity.

TCCIA President, Mr Paul Koyi said this in Dar es Salaam recently at the launching of Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship day (SIED) 2021 and the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge (AIEC 2021) where creative winners were awarded.

"We are opening this branch to help creative students and all others in getting more information on local and foreign markets,". TCCIA is everything in doing competitive business, so when the branch is opened, students will learn more about markets for their goods" he said.

He said that if creators do not develop their talents, it will end when they graduate because they will not find a place to practice and sell their products.

"I am interested in your creativity, and here there are many talents. In order to develop them, we need to know the local markets and how to be able to compete effectively. As a designer, you can't just rely on the local market, you have to go out and find what are the needs of our peers and how you will be able to compete with others on product quality," said Koyi, adding that the competition is beyond border.

Mr Koyi said as the TCCIA president, he sees available jobs but no qualified staff, because students have not been practically trained to adapt to the current market.

He also appealed to education stakeholders, telling them that when they conduct their reviews, they should involve various stakeholders, including those outside the ministry to enable them provide the best ideas needed in the market.

Mr Koyi said they are ready to accept graduates and provide them with guidance, but they need to add more than just waiting or sticking to what they have been taught in school only.

"This is an initiative of students if you want to be employable. We are ready to accept you, but you have to add to it," said Koyi.