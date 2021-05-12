Tanzania: Collaborate With Private Sector, PM Urges Varsities

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged higher learning institutions especially research and development organizations, to work closely with the private sector and use of locally developed technologies as well as innovations to accelerate socio-economic development.

Speaking at the climax of the National Competition of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MAKISATU) 2021 in Dodoma, the Premier said the goal should be to develop, monitor and coordinate inventions in the country.

"Various stakeholders in all institutions must continue to employ innovations and find solutions from young people in their areas... the goals in this is to prepare innovators and increase the tools that solve challenges in the society," he said.

Expounding, he said it was equally important for the institutions to promote and protect intellectual property for researchers and innovators to reap the benefit of their work.

"Many innovations can be protected through intellectual property (IP) rights; unfortunately statistics show that for last year only eight patent applications from Tanzania were submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), while South Africa submitted 1,514 applications," he said.

He added: "All institutions dealing with innovation should prepare a patent plan and submit more applications to WIPO to protect the interests of inventors, whose technologies are truly groundbreaking and commercially successful," MAKISATU is a platform that gives a chance to grassroots innovators from all over the country to showcase their innovations stand a chance to win awards and be supported to develop their prototypes further.

It comprises seven categories (primary school, secondary school, the informal sector, vocational training, tertiary level; university; and research and development institutions). Some of the Stakeholders who have sponsored the competition and innovation week in partnership with the government include United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF) to mention a few.

The Premier also directed the Ministry for Education, Science, and Technology to organize innovation week every year starting from the grassroots level and conclude with the global innovation week to be able to visualize various innovations in the country.

Earlier, Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Community Services and Development, Mr Aloyce Kamamba, said there were only a few young innovators who have succeeded in reaching the national level.

"It is important to look for a good system that will reach all Tanzanians and young people who are at the grassroots and are unable to reach the national level," he said.

UNDP Representative, Godfrey Mulisa said innovation is part of the solution that will push Tanzania into the industrial agenda. In collaboration with COSTECH and the ministry of education, they will launch the 'Funguo' project on May 17, this year during the opening of innovation week.

According to Mr Mulisa, the project will focus on supporting innovation, access to finance from the private sector and other stakeholders to expand the scope of participation from various innovators in the country.

Commenting, Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Education, Mr Omary Kipanga said the competition, which started in 2019 is one of the ministry's strategies to visualize, identify and develop innovations and discoveries made by Tanzanians especially those at the grassroots level.