Tanzania: Nit, Ethiopian College Sign MOU for Exchange Programme

NATIONAL Institute of Transport (NIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with Ethiopia's Dire Dawa Polytechnic College to explore collaboration in academic exchange programme and research activities.

NIT Rector, Prof. Zacharia Mganilwa said in Dar es Salaam, "NIT's collaboration with Dire Dawa Polytechnic College is working under the support of East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).

The five-year project funded by the World Bank and implemented in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya is set to increase access and improve the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that will be offered by the selected Regional Flagship TVET Institutes (RFTIs)," he said.

He added: "Therefore, the MoU with Dire Dawa Polytechnic College will benefit all institutions by stimulating and promoting education, professionals and intellectual activities involving students and staff."

"We will take it forward for the benefit of the students and staff members of both respective institutions,".

"We are aiming forward for the joint collaboration in academic exchange programme, joint curriculum development, as well as knowledge, skill and technology transfer," Prof Mganilwa insisted.

The Rector said that in this academic year, the National Institute of Transport is expecting to receive four academic staff from Dire Dawa Polytechnic College.

Two of them are licensed welders and the rest are Computer Numerical Control (CNC) professionals.

"We are expecting that the licensed welders from the Ethiopian college will assist our institute in improving curriculums in the ship building and repair course as well as the oil and gas programme," he observed.

Prof Mganilwa said the Dire Dawa Polytechnic College's professionals in CNC will come at NIT to improve the teaching manuals to the Institutes' manufacturing engineering programme.

"The Institute is on procurement process to buy machines for Computer Numerical Control Programming (CNC programme). Currently, we are sending our students to University of Dar es Salaam and Arusha Technical College for practicals, therefore soon after getting the machines, all practicals will be held at our Institute," he said.

However, Prof Mganilwa also said that through the EASTRIP's exchange programme, students and academic staff from Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya will benefit from the project.

"Students and academic staff from Ethiopia and Kenya will come in Tanzania for an exchange programme at either the National Institute of Transport (NIT), Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) or Arusha Technical College (ATC)," he said.