Tanzania: Kasanga Fish Market Set for Relocation

11 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE government plans to relocate temporarily the fish market in Kasanga Ward of Kalambo District in Rukwa Region after the current one was submerged due to rising water level in Lake Tanganyika.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Rashid Tamatamah announced this after touring the Kasanga Modern Fish Market in the area that has halted operations due to rising water levels and floods since last year.

"I have been sent by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki to inspect the area; it is unfortunate that we cannot do anything to rescue the situation here. I will therefore advise the ministry to find another area then allocate funds to build another market," he said.

Dr Tamatamah added that in the budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year ending June, the ministry had allocated 78m/- for minor renovations in Kasanga Market.

He further said that the Kasanga Market located along the shores of Lake Tanganyika started its operations in March last year after staying idle for eight years since completion in 2011, the 802.4m/- facility's main donor being the European Union (EU).

In March 2020 after it started operating, a few days later it was closed after its buildings submerged due to an increase in Lake Tanganyika water level caused by floods.

It is estimated that 70,000 people living in villages close to the modern fish market engage in fishing activities, and annually they produce more than 170,000 tonnes of fresh fish.

According to him, fishermen at the facility are forced to resort to what they used to do in the old days, selling fish to neighboring Zambia at low prices because they had no choice.

For his part, the Officer in charge of Fisheries Resources in the Central Region of Tanganyika, Mr Juma Makongoro said following the increase in water levels in Lake Tanganyika, it has also affected their Fisheries Resources Management Office in Kasanga Center.

Mr Makongoro urged fishermen who want to sell fish to Zambia to follow the right procedures by involving people or companies licensed to export fish so that they can sell fish legally instead of smuggling.

