Gambia: Seasoned Traffic Officer Launches Road Safety Book

Inspector Abdou C. Jallow, a seasoned traffic officer of The Gambia Police Force recently launched a book entitled "Highway Code: Road Safety Procedures" at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

Police Adviser Siaka Sonko in his remarks on behalf of Inspector General of Police hailed Inspector Jallow for his commitment to his profession. He added that the content of the book includes traffic rules and regulations, signs, signals and road markings.

Author Inspector Jallow, in his speech congratulated Inspector General of Police Abdoulie Sanyang on his appointment as the new Police chief, saying the IGP richly deserved the appointment, without a doubt a clear example of his achievement, hard work and commitment.

He added that the new police chief has taught him that he can take a leap from just being a dreamer to a deserved achiever.

He thanked the senior management of the Police for their encouragement and support of the initiative. He also thanked mentor ASP Alieu Sanneh and editor and publisher Fodeh Baldeh.

He went on to thank his family, especially his wife, for their support. He stated that he is indeed confident that the protocol which have been developed and captured in the "Highway Code: Road Safety Procedures" with illustration will serve the intended purpose of making our roads safer again.

According to him, the Highway Code: Road safety Procedures" is planned to lend a hand to all road users and be protected on the road. It contains the rules and regulations on how we should use the roads as well as providing advice on making our trip less tense. "If all road users follow the rules and advice provided, it will help reduce congestion and improve our environment".

He said we are all road users - whether we are walking, riding or driving a car - and need to be aware of and follow the rules that are there to help the whole community.

Consequently, it provides basic tips on how to start a motor vehicle unharmed and what to do in the event of a tyre burst. It also raises awareness and fosters understanding of the law.

The author further appealed to the Transport Union and the Insurance Association of the Gambia to join forces with the police in combating extensive overdue predicament.

The idea for the book came when they embarked on a nation wide tour with the National Roads Authority (NRA). During this tour, they analysed the overall situation and responded by erecting speed bumps at accident prone zones in rural Gambia.

Unfortunately it went the opposite way as road accidents continue on our roads; as the Gambia becomes the 4th country with the uppermost road fatality rate in the globe by WHO .

As it is clearly stipulated, the responsibilities of a traffic officer is to educate and sensitise all road user on a daily basis.

Subsequently he was legally bound, to come up with some thing that would dish up a solution to the mishaps that crop up on our roads on a daily basis. The book was dedicated to the late IGP Alhagie Mamour Jobe.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alieu Sanneh in his review, said the book deals with all aspects including rules and regulations, traffic signs, signals among other protocols.

ASP Sanneh added that he is confident that together, with all hands on deck, they would be successful in weathering the storm by minimising road traffic accidents.