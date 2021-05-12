Gambia: Woman, 22, Reportedly Missing for 3 Weeks

One Jainaba Barry, a 22 year-old woman and native of Sare Dewoyel Gullo village in Jarra Central, Lower River Region (LRR) is reportedly missing for the past three weeks, a source close to her family disclosed.

Meanwhile, a close relative of the woman who spoke anonymously said: "Jainaba left their village three weeks back in other to visit her step-mother who is staying in Jarra Soma. However, after spending one week with her step-mother in Jarra Soma, she then decided to return back home at Sare Dewoyel village. Unfortunately, until now Jainaba's whereabouts is unknown to her family."

"The family has made all efforts to find her but to no avail. Therefore, we are urging the government and public to help us find our loved one. She is married and left her child at home."