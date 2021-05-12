Gambia: Woman, 22, Reportedly Missing for 3 Weeks

11 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Jariatou Kandeh

One Jainaba Barry, a 22 year-old woman and native of Sare Dewoyel Gullo village in Jarra Central, Lower River Region (LRR) is reportedly missing for the past three weeks, a source close to her family disclosed.

Meanwhile, a close relative of the woman who spoke anonymously said: "Jainaba left their village three weeks back in other to visit her step-mother who is staying in Jarra Soma. However, after spending one week with her step-mother in Jarra Soma, she then decided to return back home at Sare Dewoyel village. Unfortunately, until now Jainaba's whereabouts is unknown to her family."

"The family has made all efforts to find her but to no avail. Therefore, we are urging the government and public to help us find our loved one. She is married and left her child at home."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.