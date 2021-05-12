Gambia: Fajara Golf Course to Be Named After Sir Dawda

The Fajara Golf Club is set to be renamed the Fajara Golf Course after the country's first president, the late Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

The event, which is slated for 16th May will coincide with the late president's 97th birthday anniversary.

According to organisers, there will be an inaugural unveiling of a memorial bust of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara and a Memorial Golf Tournament for their caddies, professional golfers and amateur with prizes to be awarded to deserving winners.

"His 97th anniversary, which is on 16th May seemed the ideal day to honor his memory, said Fajara Golf Club in a statement.

The Fajara Club added that they have been in touch with the family of Sir Dawda constantly, seeking approval as well as relevant ministries of the Gambia government.

Meanwhile, the Fajara Club is the oldest members sporting and leisure club in the Gambia and owns the only 18 Hole Golf Course in The Gambia.

Established in the 1950s as the Bathurst Cub, it was moved to Fajara and an 18 Hole Golf Course was established in 1971, with the encouragement and blessings of the First President of The Gambia, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, GGA's first Chief Patron, died peacefully aged 95 at his home in Fajara, on Tuesday 27 August 2019.

Sir Dawda's personal contribution and that of his government to the game of golf in The Gambia is unparalleled.

The late Sir Dawda was a keen golfer and used to compete regularly in the Hassan II Golf Trophy in Rabat, Morocco.

In his autobiography KAIRABA, Sir Dawda stated that he was introduced to the game of golf in 1962, thanks to the persistence of J P Bray, the last British holder of the post of superintendent of the then Gambia Police, also known as the Gambia Constabulary.

Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara was a trained veterinary surgeon and Gambian politician, who served as the first Prime Minister from 1965 to 1970, and then as the first President of The Gambia, from 1970 to 1994.

Both of Sir Dawda's surviving wives, a few of his children and some of his grandchildren also took up the game of golf. One of his sons Ebrima, is a founding member of the GGA and is currently the association's president.