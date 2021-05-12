Gambia: GRA Collects Over D1.2 Billion Revenue in April

Despite the deadly global pandemic (covid-19), The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) is doing everything possible to meet its set revenue target, having collected over D1.2 billion revenue in April 2021.

The target collection for the month of April was D1,146,543,956.00, but eventually, the Authority ended up collecting over D1.2 billion.

This unprecedented development was confirmed to this medium by the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe at his office in Banjul on Monday.

According to Mr. Darboe, "this can only be done with serious minded people and to collect such an amount is not a child's play." He used the opportunity to point out that despite the impact of covid-19 globally, GRA staff and management will continue to raise the flag of the institution.

It could also be recalled that Mrs. Lucy Fye Jagne, a retired World Bank staff, now the GRA board chair, had commended the management of GRA through the commissioner general for meeting their set revenue target in 2020.

Madam Fye, while speaking to this medium used the opportunity to urge GRA staff to continue protecting the image of the GRA. She also advised the staff to endeavour to embrace the slogan of GRA that was put in place during the formulation of the GRA Strategic Plan 2020-2024.

"GRA is your GRA, and GRA is our GRA", she reminded the staff, while urging the GRA staff to continue to safeguard the image of the Authority. She further reminded them about the importance of their work "in the sense that the whole economy depends on your action and activity."

She therefore applauded the staff and management for the unprecedented revenue collection performance in 2020 and urged them to replicate the same in 2021.

