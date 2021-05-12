Gambia: Komani, Kanifing East Win Groups As KM Regional League Reaches Play-Offs

11 May 2021
The 2020-2021 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League reached the post-season play-offs after the end of the regular season over the weekend.

Bakau Komani and Kanifing East won their respective groups but wouldn't be the only teams to participate in the post-season final stages as eight teams in total will battle it out for the right to be crowned the region's champions.

The twenty team league is divided into two groups of 10 teams each and the top four teams in each of these groups qualify for the final phase starting with the quarterfinals, then the semifinals, culminating with the climax of the championship when the last two remaining teams participate in the finals.

At the end of the final matches of Group A, Football Hero in second, third place Masita and Union United have joined Bakau Komani as the four teams to secure their places in the post-season championship where they will play against teams from Group B. Komani has 20 points, two ahead of Hero while the other two accumulated 14 and 13 points respectively from their nine matches.

In Group B, Kanifing East FC, winners of the group with 16 points are joined by LK Boys in second as well as Universal Sporting Academy and Blue Star FC.

At the end of the season, the winner of the league will secure automatic qualification to the national second division league as one of the six teams that will be promoted ahead of the 2021-22 season as The Gambia Football Federation would expand the division to an 18-team league.

Source-GFF

