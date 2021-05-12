Africa: Over 14 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

As of May 12, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,647,510 while over 14,218,854 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 125,059 and 4,203,209 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,599,272 - and 54,896 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 514,164 ), Tunisia ( 322,998 ), Ethiopia ( 263,672 ), Egypt ( 239,740 ), Libya ( 180,692 ) and Nigeria ( 165,515 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

