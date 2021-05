Gaborone — The resumption of the vaccination exercise, which resumed Monday, is currently targeting those aged 65 and above. Metsimotlhabe Clinic senior nursing officer, Ms Beryn Kalayamore said the facility had set a daily target of 100.

To avoid congestion at vaccination points, members of the public are advised to register online through Https://dhis2sms.gov.bw/vaccine/ on any of Botswana's mobile networks.

Source : BOPA