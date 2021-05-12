Rwanda: BAL 2021 - Rivers Hoopers Announce 13-Man Roster

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rivers Hoopers' head coach, Ogoh Adaudu, has announced his final 13-man roster five days before the much-anticipated inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) tips off on May 16 at Kigali Arena.

The Nigerian basketball giants are pooled in Group A alongside Patriots, Tunisia's US Monastir and GNBC of Madagascar.

With just five days to go, Rivers Hoopers play BAL's opening game against home side Patriots BBC on Saturday, May 16, live from the Kigali Arena.

The Kings Men will next play Union Sportive Monastirienne of Tunisia on Thursday, May 20, before facing Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar in their last group game on Sunday, May 23.

BAL divided the 12 participating teams into three groups of four, which will feature for an 18-game group phase from a total of 26 games.

During the group matches, each team is expected to face the other three teams in the group once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be through single elimination in all three rounds.

The top two sides from each group, as well as the two best third place teams by win/loss record will advance to the playoffs.

Full Squad:

Point Guards: Ben Uzoh, Simon Owoicho, Victor James

Shooting Guards: Ronald Alalibo, Emmanuel Balogun, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Robinson Opong

Center: Chris Daniels, Victor Anthony

Small Forwards: Taren Sullivan, Precious Osigbodi

Power Forwards: Buchi Nwaiwu, Solomon Ajegbeyi

