Rwanda: Eid Al-Fitr Set for Thursday

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr are expected to take place on Thursday, May 13.

Eid al-Fitr - which means 'festival of the breaking of the fast - is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month when many adult Muslims fast.

A communique issued by the Rwanda Muslim Council (RMC) on Tuesday, May 11, signed by Mufti Salim Hitimana informed Muslims about the development.

"RMC is glad to inform all Muslims and Rwandans in general that the Holiday of breaking the month-long Ramadhan fast is expected to be on Thursday, May 13," read the statement in part.

"We take this opportunity to wish Muslims and all Rwandans a good Eid al-Fitr holiday," it continued.

Also known as "Lesser Eid," Eid al-Fitr was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to certain traditions, these festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca.

Anas, a well-known companion of the Islamic prophet, narrated that, when Muhammad arrived in Medina, he found people celebrating two specific days in which they entertained themselves with recreation and merriment. At this, Muhammad remarked that Allah had fixed two days of festivity: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon.

It is forbidden to fast on the Day of Eid, and a specific prayer is made on this day. In addition, as an obligatory act of charity, money is given to the poor and the needy on the day.

Muslims in Rwanda, like many of their counterparts around the world, began the fasting month of Ramadan on April 13.

Like it was in 2020, the fasting period was not a usual one as nations continue implementing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here, for example, religious gatherings, among other usual rituals like visiting and taking care of the less privileged during the fasting period were limited.

This year's Eid al-Fitr celebrations are also expected to be affected by Covid-19 preventive measures, among which places of worship are not allowed to host numbers exceeding 50 percent of their seating capacity.

As a result, a number of Muslims may end up having their prayers at home, during this festival.

Meanwhile, the other Muslim Eid known as Eid al-Adha or "Big Eid" is always celebrated in July.

It is the latter of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command.

Known as the "Festival of the Sacrifice", Eid al-Adha is considered the holier of the two Islamic Eid festivals.

It is marked as Muslims take part in slaughtering animals as sacrifice to God, in addition to sharing meat and other material things with the needy.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.