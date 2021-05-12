Rwanda: Ruhengeri Hospital Battles 'Baby Killer' Microbes

Ruhengeri Referral Hospital in Musanze District has opted for a strong antibiotic to disinfect its neonatal care unit after 19 prematurely born babies died in March 2021, an unprecedented death toll, according to hospital authorities.

In a statement that the hospital issued on Tuesday, May 11, it said that after observing the problem, extensive laboratory tests were carried out in order to uncover the reason underlying such neonatal deaths.

Usually, the premature infant mortality rate at the hospital varies between eight and 11 percent, Dr Philbert Muhire, Director General of Ruhengeri Referral Hospital told The New Times.

However, Muhire said, such rate rose to 18 percent in March, as it had admitted 104 infants that month, of which 19 died.

The issue, he said, was first observed mid-March when infants suffered from the same condition that was not clear, indicating that they had fever that could not go away with the treatment of common drugs.

It was suspected that the neonatology unit was infected with microbes that are resistant to drugs used to treat usual types of microbes.

This is an area equipped with, among other facilities, an incubator (an apparatus for maintaining a premature infant in an environment of proper oxygenation, humidity, and temperature).

According to the hospital management, the tests performed confirmed that the neonatology unit was infected with two types of multi-resistant microbes (namely enterococcus and staphylococcus Haemolyticus) that have resistance to usual drugs, and required the use of a strong antibiotic called vancomycin.

Since then, it said, a set of actions have been undertaken to tackle the problem, including treatment with vancomycin administered to all babies presenting neonatal infection, relocation of all admitted babies in a separate room and application of rigorous infection prevention and control measures in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital condoled with the grieved families and said it is conducting investigations to establish whether there were any cases of gross negligence and assured that, if so, those involved will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Muhire said that on April, 11 of the 105 infants that the hospital had admitted died, accounting for about 11 percent.

This April statistics, he said, points to an improvement compared to the March data.

"The affected area was effectively disinfected to ensure that it is free from the germs," he said, pointing out that the hospital is committed to saving the lives of infants.

Major causes of premature infant deaths

Muhire said that the main causes of premature infant deaths include congenital malformation such as malformed organs which cannot allow a newborn to survive.

Others are prematurity complications including respiratory problems, and neonatal infections.

Specifically for the March infant deaths, three infants died from prematurity complications, two died from congenital malformations, while 14 died from neonatal infections.