Nigeria: Eid Al-Fitr - a Time to Renew Nigeria's Pact With Destiny, Says Dan Orbih

12 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

As the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world mark this year's Eid al-Fitr, Chief Dan Orbih has described the holy commemoration as a unique opportunity to "not only reconnect to the Almighty's sacred purpose for mankind, but also one for Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians to renew their pact with destiny".

In a statement he issued to mark the Islamic celebration, Chief Orbih wished Muslims the full blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, and prayed that the culmination of the fasting period would usher in a period of lasting spiritual refreshing and commitment to the wellbeing of humanity.

He said: "Muslims in Nigeria and around the world have gone through a most sacred period of spiritual cleansing, devotion and rededication. It is my earnest prayer that the deepest desires of their hearts for themselves, their families, religion, country and humanity be granted".

Chief Orbih also reflected on some of the pressing challenges facing the Nigerian state, and urged Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to recommit to the urgent mission of helping Nigeria surmount its challenges and regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He said: "Nigeria's battle with devastating insecurity, economic crisis, coronavirus, ethno-religious strain and failed leadership, requires devotion to duty and commitment of purpose by all Nigerians if lasting solutions are to be found.

"Nigeria is at a critical point and we cannot wait even a single moment longer to rally round a common purpose and drive to fix the deep rot."

Orbih urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be awake to his responsibilities and steer the ship of state from disaster.

He also called on other leaders in the country to develop solutions to Nigeria's many ills, noting that a multi-pronged approach was required to rescue the country.

"We have a date with destiny. We have pact with destiny. Nigeria cannot afford to fail. We must not fail," he concluded.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.