Nigeria: Arrest of Suspected Boko Haram Members - Family Members Disagree With Army

12 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Family members of 13 suspected Boko Haram Members arrested by troops in Kano have on Tuesday disagreed with the Nigerian Army that the persons arrested have link with the insurgents.

They said the persons were genuine businessmen and students who have been in the ancient city for quite a long time.

Recall that the Nigeria Army last Saturday carried out a raid on a mosque and homes in Hotoro axis of Kano State leading to the arrest of 13 persons suspected to be Boko Haram members.

Briefing newsmen, spokesperson of the Family of those arrested, Abdullahi Ali said those arrested have no connection whatsoever with the dreaded Insurgent group.

Ali said, "Take, for example, Alhaji Usman is the representative of Sheik Ibrahim Saleh who is a renowned Islamic Scholar. The Military stormed his House, search everywhere and they found nothing. The same person asked the Security to proceed to his other house where they still didn't find anything, but still they left with him.

"Another Person who operate a Chemist at the area is a Master's student at BUK and he had nothing to do with the Boko Haram Membership".

To this end, the spokesperson appealed to the military to hastily conclude their investigation and possibly take them to Court.

"We are praying that our brothers would be taken to court after all possible investigation on them, so that justice will be served on them," Ali however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

