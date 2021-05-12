Tanzania Hosts Maiden Refereeing Educational And Learning Platform Workshop

11 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzania Football Federation hosted the "Refereeing Educational & Learning Platform", a project adopted by CAF Refereeing Department.

Tanzania became the first county to install this initiative. Fifteen participants from the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) took part in the workshop that lasted from 3 - 7 May 2021 and was moderated by Lim Kee Chong, member of CAF Refereeing panel of experts and Ramy Gamal, CAF Refereeing technology coordinator.

At the opening ceremony, Athumani Nyamlani, TFF vice president stressed on the commitment of the executive committee members to improve quantity and quality of referees. "I have no doubt with this new tool, the referees' development will go faster," he added.

Various topics were discussed in the workshop including: New way to assess match officials, coding of video clips, publishing of teaching materials, video database, Refereeing and Learning platform among others.

