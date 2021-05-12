Liberia: Aspirant Breaks Ground

A Representative hopeful of Bong County electoral District number two by-election, James M. Kolleh has broken grounds for the construction of a youth center and a guest house in Blameyea Town in Bong County.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony May 3, 2021, Aspirant James M. Kolleh said the Youth Center and the Guest house constructions are in fulfillment of a request from the young people and elderly of the Blameyea Town to assist them in the construction of those facilities.

He furthered that the construction of the Youth Center is intended for recreational purpose in other to help change the society of the younger generation in Blameyea Town and its environs.

"To leave the farm as a young man to come and go straight to bed, I think it is not helping our younger generation and being part of this 21st century generation and contesting in this election I thought of helping my people in this District," Aspirant Kolleh added.

The Bong County electoral District number two Representative Aspirant put the estimated cost of the projects as 5,000USD.

Not just did he make the pronouncements, but he has provided all the materials intended for the construction of the projects in the area, donated twenty-one bags of cement, two bundle of zincs, eight steel raw and eight thousand Liberian Dollars to Lehleh Town for the construction of public toilets in the Town.

Aspirant Kolleh is who is now the youngest for now in the Bong County Electoral District#2 by-election has said that his intention of contesting the seat is to give hope to the young generation.

Additionally, Mr. Kolleh broke ground for the construction of a Youth Center in Tolomia Town in electrical District number two, Bong County.

He further provided material for the construction of the Youth Center in Tolomia Town.

For their part, the Youth President of Tolomia Town, Stephen Wama, Nyamah Flomo and Christopher Gornokollie of Blameyea lauded the Bong County Electoral District number two Representative aspirant for the initiative in the District.

They at the same time pledged their town's commitment in making sure that the youthful representative aspirant is elected in the pending by elections in the County.