Algeria: Hydrocarbons - Government Examines Two Draft Executive Decrees On Pipeline Transport

Algiers — The government examined, during its meeting chaired Tuesday by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, two draft executive decrees defining the procedures for obtaining authorizations to construct structures for pipeline transportation of petroleum products, and a pipeline transportation system.

These two draft executive decrees deal with the principles applicable to date and provided for by the provisions of the regulatory texts, while improving the current procedures and taking into consideration the experience gained in the management of the aspects relating to the construction of pipeline transportation systems for hydrocarbons and petroleum products, said the source.