Tunisia: 18 Tunisian Judokas to Compete in Olympics Qualification Tournament in Dakar

11 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 18 athletes from the national judo team will travel to Dakar next week to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament said Technical Director of the Tunisian Judo Federation (French: FTJ) Abderrazek Turki.

In a statement to TAP Tuesday, Turki said Tunisia's national team has 18 judokas (men and ladies). Only Nihel Cheikhrouhou qualified for the Olympics, thanks to her world ranking, he noted.

Following is the list of Tunisian judokas who qualified for the Olympics qualification tournament:

Men: Fraj Dhouibi (60kg), Mohamed Mtiri (-60kg), Marouane Mejri (-66kg), Hamza Ouerghi (-73kg), Hachem Sallemi (-81kg), Abdelaziz Ben Ammar (-90kg), Koussai Ben Gharf (-100kg), Kais Jaballah (+100kg) and Anis Ben Khaled (+100kg).

Ladies: Oumaima Bedoui (48kg), Rania Harbaoui (48kg), Imen Ben Younes (52kg), Ghofrane Khélifi (57kg), Meriem Béjaoui (63kg), Nihel Landolsi (70kg), Meriem Khélifi (70kg), Sarra Mezoughi (-78kg) and Nihel Cheikhrouhou (-78kg).

