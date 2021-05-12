Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Min. Launches Platform to Enhance Sustainable Value Chains

11 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat launched on Tuesday a coordination platform to enhance sustainable value chains and achieve food security.

The launching ceremony was attended by Supply Minister Ali el Moslehi, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova and representatives of various development partners.

The platform aims to strengthen international partnerships in various domains and maximize the impact of development projects, Mashat said.

She added that coordination is under way with the Supply Ministry to follow up the progress made in projects funded by development partners and coordinate efforts to identify priority areas in the coming period.

This coordination comes as part of the country's strategy to achieve food security and upgrade sustainable value chains, she added.

The supply sector has an investment cooperation portfolio estimated at 128.8 million dollars, involving various partners, such as the Saudi Fund for Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development and the French Development Agency.

For his part, Moselhi spoke about his ministry's strategy to promote sustainable value chains and ensure food security by striving to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic food commodities, especially wheat.

He pointed out that Egypt's production of wheat is estimated at 8-9 million tons a year, while the rate of consumption is 18 million.

The State and the private sector are working together to bridge the gap estimated at 9-10 million tons a year through importing wheat from abroad, he said.

Moselhi stressed that the ministry adopts a four-axis strategy to enhance sustainable value chains in the sector of wheat by developing production, transportation, logistics and consumption processes.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.