Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Min. Launches Platform to Enhance Sustainable Value Chains

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat launched on Tuesday a coordination platform to enhance sustainable value chains and achieve food security.

The launching ceremony was attended by Supply Minister Ali el Moslehi, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova and representatives of various development partners.

The platform aims to strengthen international partnerships in various domains and maximize the impact of development projects, Mashat said.

She added that coordination is under way with the Supply Ministry to follow up the progress made in projects funded by development partners and coordinate efforts to identify priority areas in the coming period.

This coordination comes as part of the country's strategy to achieve food security and upgrade sustainable value chains, she added.

The supply sector has an investment cooperation portfolio estimated at 128.8 million dollars, involving various partners, such as the Saudi Fund for Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development and the French Development Agency.

For his part, Moselhi spoke about his ministry's strategy to promote sustainable value chains and ensure food security by striving to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic food commodities, especially wheat.

He pointed out that Egypt's production of wheat is estimated at 8-9 million tons a year, while the rate of consumption is 18 million.

The State and the private sector are working together to bridge the gap estimated at 9-10 million tons a year through importing wheat from abroad, he said.

Moselhi stressed that the ministry adopts a four-axis strategy to enhance sustainable value chains in the sector of wheat by developing production, transportation, logistics and consumption processes.