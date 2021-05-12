Egypt to Host Int'l Conference On Artificial Intelligence

Egypt will host virtually an international conference on artificial intelligence (World AI Show) which will be organized on May 31 by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in cooperation with Trescon Global company.

A host of information technology and artificial intelligence experts will take part in the gathering, said ITIDA chairman Amr Mahfouz in a press release on Tuesday.

He said that Egypt is keen on following up the latest developments in the technology domain pointing out that Egypt achieved a tangible progress in the artificial intelligence domain.

The gathering aims at exploring the artificial intelligence market in Egypt in light of the digital transformation the country has been witnessing.