Egypt: Shoukry Takes Part in Arab League's Emergency Meeting On Al Quds

11 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers to discuss means of confronting Israeli aggression on Al Quds (East Jerusalem), Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

The virtual meeting is held under the chairmanship of Qatar and upon Palestine's request to discuss Israeli crimes in Al Quds.

The participants will also discuss the Israeli aggression on the sacred Islamic and Christian sites in the holy city and attempts to evict Sheikh Jarrah residents from their homes.

