Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi congratulated Tuesday Egyptian shooter Amr Mahliba who won the gold medal at the 2021 ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Italy, after a fierce competition with game superstars.

During a phone call with President of the Egyptian Shooting Federation Hazem Hosny, Sobhi voiced great pleasure at the remarkable achievement, as the 2021 Olympics is drawing nearer.

This is the first gold clinched by an Egyptian player in the championship's history.