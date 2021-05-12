Egypt: Shoukry Calls for End of All Violations Against Al Aqsa Mosque

Egypt calls upon Israeli authorities to end all violations against Al Aqsa Mosque and stop attempts to evict Sheikh Jarrah residents in Al Quds (East Jerusalem) from their homes, said Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday.

Addressing an extraordinary meeting of the Arab foreign ministers held virtually by the Arab League to discuss the mounting Israeli aggression on the holy city, the foreign minister said the Palestinian residents of the holy city were not given a chance to celebrate the holy fasting month of Ramadan during the past days due to the increasing Israeli provocations and acts of aggression, pointing out that "they are fighting for their identity and presence in their homeland".

He said that Egypt will not stand idly by while seeing what is happening in the holy city, adding that Israel's escalations and aggression and attacks on defenseless worshipers run counter to international law, undermine efforts to reach a two-state solution and seriously threaten regional security and stability.

He said that Egypt has exerted strenuous efforts during the past few days and sent messages to Israel and international actors to halt the Israeli provocations and aggression.

He called on the international community to shoulder the responsibility towards what is happening to the Arab residents in the holy city and strongly criticized the Security Council for failing to shoulder the responsibility of ending the Israeli transgressions.

He affirmed that Egypt is fully ready to support the Palestinian people in their ordeal and in their struggle to establish an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds (East Jerusalem) as its capital.