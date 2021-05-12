Egypt: Zayed Orders Incentives, Privileges for Fellowship Physicians

Health Minister Hala Zayed has ordered the allocation of financial incentives and administrative privileges for physicians enrolled in the Egyptian fellowship program in urgent specialties.

During a meeting with a host of the ministry's senior officials, Zayed said such financial incentives and privileges come as part of ongoing efforts aimed to improve the quality of services provided for citizens and offer support to Egypt's doctors, spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said on Tuesday.

The minister also followed up the distribution of the fellowship physicians to work at hospitals receiving coronavirus cases, the spokesman added.