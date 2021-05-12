Sierra Leone: Leadership of Sierra Leone's Parliament Presents Certificate of Maturity On Census Order 2021

11 May 2021
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 11 May 2021 - The leadership of the Sierra Leone Parliament today presented the certificate of maturity on the Census Order 2021 to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, a day after it effectively became law by effluxion of time.

The Clerk of Parliament, Hon. Paran Umar Tarawallie, recalled that on 19 April 2021 the country's Attorney General and Minister of Justice laid on the table of the well a document entitled "The Census Order 2021, The Census Act No.14 of 2002, Statutory Instrument No.4 of 2021."

He said the document had now gone through the maturity stage of 21 days and on 10 May it matured into law, disclosing that the certificate was a testament of the Census Order of 2021 that had now matured into law.

Presenting the certificate to President Bio, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Bundu, said he was honoured, on behalf of parliament, to present the statutory instrument of the census order 2021, adding that by presenting the document they would have answered questions and other speculations regarding the legality or otherwise of the census.

In his statement, the President thanked the Speaker and other Members of Parliament, on behalf of his government, for following the process and requirement of the statutory instruments, adding that as a law-abiding nation they were obliged to follow the rules of the land.

