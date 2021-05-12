South Africa: Committee On International Relations Sends Condolences to Mdunana and Raseroka Famillies

document

The Portfolio The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has noted reports of the pending return of mortal remains of the two South African students who passed on in China.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, said consular assistance accorded to South Africans abroad needs to be streamlined and focused on all distressful situations. She said: "The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) needs to lead and address any form of quagmire that South Africans abroad find themselves in, especially where death has occurred. A situation where the remains of South Africans are withheld abroad because families are unable to pay should not happen."

Ms Mahambehlala said South Africans need to be timeously informed about what the consular facilitation by the department entails and what the responsibility of the concerned families would be. Furthermore, Ms Mahambehlala said the department needed to be visible and educate South Africans both at home and abroad, about the importance of missions in the host countries and how far the facilitation consular services with the host country extends.

She said it would assist to guide the distraught families where a South African die abroad. "This is what we owe to South Africans, and this is what it means to be of service to the people. We further plead with fellow South Africans that the department of Dirco should have information about South Africans in their area of accreditation. It should not arise that they only hear of a death of an individual through a message from a distressed family in South Africa," emphasised Ms Mahambehlala.

Mr Itumeleng Thando Raseroka passed away in China on 22 April 2021, while Ms Kgothatso Mdunana passed away in Hangzhou Shanghai, China on 30 April 2021. "We commend the department for its facilitation with the host country, and the continued support and assistance to both the Mdunana and Raseroka families to ensure the repatriation of mortal remains of their loved ones to South Africa.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the late Ms Mdunana and Mr Raseroka.