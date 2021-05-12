Liberia: Chocolate City Women Petition Former Chief Justice Son Cheapoo

As the 2023 presidential and general elections draw closer, a cross section of women hailing from the Chocolate City Community in District #13, Montserrado County have petitioned the son of former Chief Justice Chea Cheapoo, Solomon Cheapoo, Sr. to contest for the district seat.

Reading the petition statement, the women group of Chocolate City for Development pledged the fullest commitment to the candidacy of Solomon Cheapoo for his humanitarian and contribution made to the citizens of District #13.

The women group through their two spokespersons Marie Washington and Rosetta P. Nagbe informed the public that for the short period of time, representative aspirant Solomon Cheapoo has exhibited high level of leadership ability within the district.

They explained that aspirant Cheapoo successfully pursued and achieved greatness from Liberia as a Law Clerk of the Cheapoo Law Firm and Community - based Enterprise (CBA) Facilitator for Administration at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to United States Army.

The women further narrated that Cheapoo also worked as Sergeant and later as Education Guidance, Counselor (State Correction Institution - Pennsylvania Department of Justice).

Cheapoo during the outbreak of the deadly Corona Virus carried out the COVID-19 Sensitization Project in District #13, Montserado County and was providing awareness about uses of the nose mask and printed banners, stickers and posters with the COVID-19 prevention messages to educate community residents within 38 communities and the country at large.

However, Cheapoo has exemplified unmatched scholastic excellence as a young leader of the 21st century who has worked at the highest level of government in one of the world's most advanced countries - the USA, and currently serves as a role model in the district and the country at large.

The women group indicated that over the years Cheapoo has been working closely with the community youth and women organization in promoting the development agenda in fighting against drugs abuse, among others. Cheapoo has vowed to promote women empowerment, reconciliation and creating more jobs for the residents of District #13 and Liberia at large.

Cheapoo has reconstructed and provided financial support and assistance in intellectual centers, youth and women groupings and communities within District #13 to sustain the platform for discussing the problems and challenges the residents face while finding the solutions to them.

The women group said they deemed it appropriate to petition Cheapoo to canvass for the position of Representative of District #13, Montserrado County for the forthcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.