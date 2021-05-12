Liberia: LRA Reports Attack On Its Employee

11 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Revenue Authority expresses shock over the gruesome attack on one of its employees late Monday, May 10, 2021.The LRA says information available shows that its employee Moses Jallah was attacked around 8pm, Monday near Nyanfor town, Patience Shop community, Gardnersville.

Mr. Jallah is a staff of Customs and works with the anti-smuggling unit. He was just recently assigned at the Freeport of Monrovia, as part of the Destination Inspection (DI) sight team.The Destination Inspection sight team is an anti-smuggling unit of the LRA that usually inspects containers onsight.

According to a press release, family of the victim has reported the case to the Liberia National police and investigation has begun.The Liberia Revenue Authority empathizes with the family and wishes Mr. Moses Jallah speedy recovery.

According to family sources, Mr. Jallah has been stabilized and is currently receiving treatment at a local health facility. The LRA strongly condemns such cruel act meted against peaceful citizens.The LRA will follow up with the investigation and provide details though it's Communications, Media, and public affairs section. There was no report of arrest.

