Liberia: LERC Approves New Tariff Regulation

11 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Board of Commissions (BoC) of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has approved the "Electricity Tariff Regulations and the Multi Year Tariff Methodology".

The new Electricity Tariff Regulations and the Multi Year Tariff Methodology will provide the framework for approving all tariffs thru elaborate principles, methodology, process and other terms of supply of electricity within the sector in Liberia.

The BoC Resolution signed by LERC's Chairman Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo and Commissioner Michael Korkpor, Esq pointed out that its decision was based on the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia (ELL) which mandates the Commission to amongst others "regulate tariffs".

The Electricity Tariff Regulations and the Multi Year Tariff Methodology now take effect from the approval date. LERC is an autonomous independent entity established by Chapter 13 of the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia.

