Liberia: COP Chief Scribe Joins ANC

The secretary general of the Council of Patriot, Mulbah Yorgbor has declared his membership for the opposition Alternative National Congress, become the newest member of the ANC. The Council of Patriot is widely known here for peacefully staging the June 06, 2019 protest, which kept Monrovia and surrounding counties on their knees. The group is headed controversial talk show host Henry Costa.

"... I therefore unreservedly declare my membership with the ANC from this day forward and will do everything within my human power to ensure that the ANC becomes that beacon of hope, that glimpse of redemption and that bearer of good tidings for the people of Liberia," Mr. Yorgbor announced at a news conference attended by officials of the ANC, including its political leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Speaking at the ANC headquarters in Monrovia on Tuesday, May 11, he noted, "As if the ANC as an institution founded on the principles of providing genuine democratic and practical transformational leadership and accountability wasn't enough a reason to join ranks with other patriots, then came along Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings. A cursory review of the life of the man called Cummings will tell you that this man is a go-getter. He is pragmatic, result-oriented and accountable. He navigated his way to the height of corporate governance in a society that has zero tolerance for public and private corruption, unscathed. He epitomizes and embodies the ideal family values that are sadly in short supply at the nation's highest office.

According to him, having considered over the last few months the critical importance of the 2023 elections and post 2023, he came to the realization that only an institution with a very concise and equally ambitious plan to rescue the Republic should be given the task to rebuild Liberia, adding that an institution that has a well laid out economic recovery strategy and one that values and amplifies the views of all on the table, and is very concerned about the young people, while holding firmly the belief that Liberia will move no inch further if the young people are not empowered and properly guided, that institution is none other but the Alternative National Congress.The ANC is a constituent member of the Collaborating Political Parties or CPP that unites the ANC, UP, ALP and the UP.

Mr. Yorgbor lamented that the woes of Liberia's continue to deepen under the current administration, as hospitals are without drugs; schools without quality education, homes without reliable water and electricity supply; deplorable road conditions; trust in the banking sector at an all time low; mysterious deaths on the rise, and the government is adamant, focusing on politically captivating, substandard and cosmetic projects that lack substantive long-term impact on the livelihood of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yorgbor, a former communication specialist at the Liberia Maritime Authority during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said the nation has bled for too long and its history is replete with accounts of large scale theft and neglect of the suffering masses.

He pointed that about 250,000 fellow compatriots lost their lives - some very gruesomely to years of devastating civil and political unrest, adding that even after this national disaster, one would think that national leaders would act differently to heal the wounds through decent and accountable leadership - one premised on providing the best possible living conditions for the people.

"A leadership that facilitates, and through sound public policies, accelerates a vibrant private sector growth that provides job opportunities for citizens. Instead, citizens are continuously deprived of their dignity as humans and have been made ordinary beggars in their own country. This is gut-wrenching. No patriotic Liberian should, in their sound mind sit on the sidelines while this travesty continues unabated. We have to change the narrative. We have to restore decency to national leadership. We need proven practical steps to rebuild this country from the bottom up," he underscored. By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor