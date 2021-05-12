Zimbabwe Women to Host SA Emerging Women in Bulawayo

11 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Women's team will be back in action next week when they face the South Africa Emerging Women's side in five one-day matches in Bulawayo.

The 50-over games are scheduled for 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 May, all starting at 0930 hours local time.

The matches will be played behind closed doors at Queens Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

This series is happening three months after Zimbabwe Women last played, when they lost to Pakistan in a one-day match at Harare Sports Club before the visiting team aborted the tour due to unforeseen travel challenges following the temporary suspension of flights by their carrier.

Zimbabwe Women, who were recently granted Test and one-day international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be using the matches against the South African side as part of their preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 scheduled for December in Sri Lanka.

The top three teams from that 10-team qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.