Zimbabwe: Crisis Coalition Blasts Charamba, Mutambudzi, Vows Pursuit for Just Society

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has vowed to continue with its pursuit of a democratic society in the wake of continued intimidation by some top government officials irked by the NGO conglomerate's works.

CiZC is among local groups that have voiced their disapproval over the Zanu PF led government's decision to amend the national constitution in what they argue was aimed at creating an imperial President out of Zimbabwean incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The stance by the group has elicited unkind remarks from Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications, George Charamba.

Using his Twitter handle, Charamba said, "Uhuuuu!!! It's making sense now!!! Ida hondo yacho; taigamuchira!!!!! ICHO!!!!!"

Loosely translated, Charamba implied that the State was prepared for a war with the Coalition following resolutions by the Coalition's Coordinating Committee to defend democracy in Zimbabwe.

Similarly, the Director of Media Services in the Information Ministry, Rtd Major Anywhere Mutambudzi weighed in, largely pausing two questions; "Why the Coalition engages former liberation movements within the Southern African Development Community (SADC)? Who funds the Crisis Coalition?"

In a statement Tuesday, CiZC said the responses by the two public officials were unwarranted, adding the NGO group shall not relent in its pursuit for a just society.

"As the Coalition, we remain non-partisan and apolitical and we shall continue with our efforts to see a peaceful, democratic, prosperous and economically developed Zimbabwe.

"We implore the State to desist from criminalizing civic society work.

"It is unfortunate that the statements that have the potential to incite the persecution of civic society activists are even coming from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office itself.

"For us, the continued shrinking of the democratic space in Zimbabwe is a huge cause for concern and a call to action."

Added CiZC, "We remain firm in our resolve to fight for a democratic Zimbabwe and we will continue engaging SADC and regional solidarity partners as well as the African Union over the Zimbabwean crisis.

"In light of the constitutional crisis in the country, the Coalition will continue with efforts to mobilize citizens to resist draconian legislation, shredding of the constitution and reversal of the gains of 18 April 1980.

"In line with our May 7, 2021 Resolution No. 4, we will ensure the revival of the Zimbabwe People's Charter as well as the establishment of a Constitutional Watchdog, a movement to protect and raise awareness on the constitution and constitutionalism."

FULL STATEMENT BY CIZC

Crisis Coalition response to attacks from senior govt officials

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with grave concern, misinformed and self-fulfilling sentiments from senior government officials over the work of the Coalition.

The Coalition's Coordinating Committee, the Coalition's highest decision making body outside the Annual General Meeting, held a meeting on Friday, May 7, 2021 and issued a communiqué.

The communiqué, among other things, encouraged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant in light of the erosion of democracy as characterized by the ongoing judicial capture, an imperial presidency and a de-facto one party state.

Whilst the Coalition expected a policy response from the state, the "criminalization" of civic work by senior government officers elicits civic education.

The Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba declared war on the Coalition accusing it of pursuing a regime change agenda.

Using his Twitter handle, Charamba said, "Uhuuuu!!! It's making sense now!!! Ida hondo yacho; taigamuchira!!!!! ICHO!!!!!"

Loosely translated, Charamba implied that the State was prepared for a war with the Coalition following resolutions by the Coalition's Coordinating Committee to defend democracy in Zimbabwe.

The Director of Media Services in the Information Ministry, Rtd Major Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi weighed in, largely pausing two questions:

Why the Coalition engages former liberation movements within the Southern African Development Community (SADC)?

Who funds the Crisis Coalition?

For the record, the Coalition's objective is to see a just, democratic and inclusive Zimbabwe whose citizens live happily without political, gender, sex, class, ethnic and or racial prejudice.

The Coalition maintains that there is a deep governance crisis in Zimbabwe, which, unfortunately, has taken a tail-spin towards a full blown one party state since the coup of November 2017.

The default status of the people of Zimbabwe is fear of the state as discussed by former Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in 1984, that, "... the people of Zimbabwe live in fear, not of enemies, but their own government".

The militarization of key state institutions, party state conflation, high levels corruption characterized by catch and release, politicization of the judiciary, contested electoral outcomes and the disregard of the spirit of constitutionalism among other ills are a common pattern in contemporary Zimbabwe.

The November 2017 military coup, besides plunging Zimbabwe into a constitutional crisis, led to a deeper legitimacy crisis that was worsened by the 2018 elections that failed the credibility test.

The Zanu PF leadership had a window of opportunity to reform the country, unite people across political fissures and build a nation by healing and dealing with past injustices.

Rather, the coup administration declared an intention to exclude citizens from their 2nd Republic Project and declared the post Mugabe transition as "chinhu-chedu"- our thing.

And in August 2018, about 9 people lost their lives when government unleashed the army against citizens protesting about electoral theft.

In January 2019, an estimated 12 people were shot in cold blood following protests over the continued economic decline in Zimbabwe.

Cases of rape and abductions were recorded as well.

The subsequent Motlanthe Commission recommendations for nation building have been ignored. The government of Zimbabwe's reluctance to respect and follow the constitution and regional recommendations on resolving the Zimbabwean crisis is the reason behind the Coalition's engagements with former liberation movements within SADC.

Secondly, the question on source of funding is insincere by a senior Government official whose Government's work program like public health, education, road infrastructure, food security are funded directly or multi-laterally through UNDP by the USA, UK, the European Union and its member states, Canada, Australia, China and Japan.

The liberation struggle was funded by not just Russia and China but the liberals in the USA, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic and Frontline States such as Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Angola among others.

These are the same institutions supporting democratic processes in Zimbabwe.

As the Coalition, we implore the government to self-introspect and assess if its policies and actions are still in line with the promises of 18 April 1980: inclusion, happiness, peace, zero-corruption, pro-people development among other values.

It is deceptive to claim that civic society and opposition activists are 'inviting sanctions'.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Guseni Oliver Mutambara argues that the current 'sanctions' are self-inflicted by the conduct of the ruling party, Zanu PF whose policies continue to alienate the country from the international community and scaring away potential investors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is regrettable that the sanctions mantra has been used by government officials to cover up for gross corruption and plundering of national resources, factors that have largely been behind the economic decline in the country.

Journalists, civic society and opposition activists have been victims of persecution by prosecution for exposing corruption and raising genuine concerns in light of the economic meltdown in the country while top government officials involved in high level corruption continue to walk free.

As the Coalition, we remain non partisan and apolitical and we shall continue with our efforts to see a peaceful, democratic, prosperous and economically developed Zimbabwe.

We implore the State to desist from criminalizing civic society work.

It is unfortunate that the statements that have the potential to incite the persecution of civic society activists are even coming from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office itself.

For us, the continued shrinking of the democratic space in Zimbabwe is a huge cause for concern and a call to action.

We remain firm in our resolve to fight for a democratic Zimbabwe and we will continue engaging SADC and regional solidarity partners as well as the African Union over the Zimbabwean crisis.

In light of the constitutional crisis in the country, the Coalition will continue with efforts to mobilize citizens to resist draconian legislation, shredding of the constitution and reversal of the gains of 18 April 1980.

In line with our May 7, 2021 Resolution No. 4, we will ensure the revival of the Zimbabwe People's Charter as well as the establishment of a Constitutional Watchdog, a movement to protect and raise awareness on the constitution and constitutionalism.