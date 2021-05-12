South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,599,272 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 599 272.

Today, 71 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 23, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 8 which brings the total to 54 896 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 258, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 414 372.