South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,599,272 Cases of Covid-19

11 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 599 272.

Click here for statistics.

Today, 71 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 23, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 8 which brings the total to 54 896 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 258, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 414 372.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.