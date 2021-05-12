Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat Strongly Condemns the Bombardments in the Gaza

11 May 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the bombardments in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 21 Palestinians, and the violent attacks in the Al-Aqsa mosque committed by Israeli security forces against Palestinian worshippers wounding some 300 worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairperson reiterates that the Israeli army's actions, including the continued forced, illegal evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jeruslem, are in stark violation of international law and further heighten tensions in the region, complicating the search for a just and lasting solution.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued strong support of the African Union with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign State with East Jerusalem as it's capital.

He further calls for renewed and genuine international efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the conflict, based on the existence of two States, Israel and Palestine, within the framework of the relevant African Union and United Nations pronouncements.

Copyright © 2021 African Union. All rights reserved.

