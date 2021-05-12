Zimbabwe: High Court Postpones Chiwenga, Marry Divorce Hearing

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba has postponed to 5 July, hearing into the divorce case involving Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry due to the former beauty queen's ill health.

This comes after Chiwenga's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri told Justice Muremba that they were satisfied that Marry 'is indeed ill'.

Mubaiwa missed another court session where she was supposed to stand trial at the Harare magistrate court forcing the matter to be heard on her hospital bed.

In this matter set for trial, Mubaiwa is accused of assault Chiwenga's maid at a primary school when she had gone to see her children who are under VPs custody.

She is also facing attempted murder charges where she is being accused of trying to kill Chiwenga when he was being treated in South Africa.

Mubaiwa has been appearing at court with swollen legs and hands.

She was once summoned to court in an ambulance.