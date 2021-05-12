Zimbabwe: High Court Postpones Chiwenga, Marry Divorce Hearing

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
...
11 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba has postponed to 5 July, hearing into the divorce case involving Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry due to the former beauty queen's ill health.

This comes after Chiwenga's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri told Justice Muremba that they were satisfied that Marry 'is indeed ill'.

Mubaiwa missed another court session where she was supposed to stand trial at the Harare magistrate court forcing the matter to be heard on her hospital bed.

In this matter set for trial, Mubaiwa is accused of assault Chiwenga's maid at a primary school when she had gone to see her children who are under VPs custody.

She is also facing attempted murder charges where she is being accused of trying to kill Chiwenga when he was being treated in South Africa.

Mubaiwa has been appearing at court with swollen legs and hands.

She was once summoned to court in an ambulance.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.