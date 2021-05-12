Tanzania: Two Elephants Block Handeni - Korogwe Road Causing Panic

12 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Handeni — Two elephants have blocked the road that links Handeni and Korogwe Districts causing panic among road users and residents of Sindeni Village

Sindeni's Councilor Mwanaisha Msemi on Wednesday May 12, 2020 told a council meeting that she had been informed that the two jumbos were in the area near bridge that was broken during heavy rains in 2019 close to Sindeni area leaving residents in shock and fear.

Following the news, Handeni district council chairman, Mussa Mwanyumbu has advised the District Commissioner (DC) to see if it is possible that the elephants should be killed because for a long time they have been harassing people and destroying crops in various parts of the district.

"I advise the DC if there is possibility to kill these elephants because they have caused two people's death, also they disrupt community activity because of the fear of elephants," he said.

Handeni District Commissioner, Toba Nguvila has said they have already sent wildlife officers to the scene to evacuate the elephants to the park so that the road can be used.

He added the wildlife officers from Arusha has been in Handeni for the long time to monitor the movements of the elephants and to provide education to the public on how to live with the animals.

