Tanzania: Former DPP Biswalo Mganga, 20 Others Picked As New High Court Judges

12 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan Tuesday appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Biswalo Mganga as judge of the High Court in a move heralding changes in the administration of justice in the country.

Mr Mganga, who came into the top prosecution office in 2014, prominently featured in the judicial publicity as he supervised the anti-money laundering and handling of grand corruption-related cases which saw prominent traders and officials charged with the non-bailable money laundering and economic sabotage counts.

Recently, Mr Mganga released some inmates in Karagwe, Bukoba, Biharamulo and Muleba prisons after dropping charges against them.

He also supervised the implementation of the plea bargaining system which came into force in 2019.

The law allows defendants in criminal cases to plead guilty during hearing in return for dismissal of charges or a more lenient sentence.

The law was introduced to reduce backlog of cases in courts, prison congestion and ensure timely delivery of justice.

President Hassan was sworn-in in March to replace President John Magufuli who died of heart condition.

The Head of State has so far made changes in some positions including ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries, and the chief secretary.

This is the first time the new President touches the Judiciary in which she appointed seven justices for the Court of Appeal and 21 judges, including Mr Mganga, for the High Court.

According to a State House statement issued yesterday, the President also extended the tenure of the Court of Appeal Justice Sivangilwa Sikalalilwa Mwangesi for two more years starting February 15 this year.

"The appointed judges will be sworn in at a later date," said the statement.

In her maiden speech in Parliament last month, President Hassan promised to continue strengthening other institutions including the offices of the Attorney General, the Solicitor General, the DPP, Police, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and Prisons.

According to her, she will improve the Judiciary's infrastructure by increasing the number of judges and use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in order to accelerate case processing and record keeping.

