Rwanda: Primus National League - APR, Gorilla FC Qualify for Quarterfinals

12 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Defending champions APR booked their place in the quarterfinals of this season's Primus National League after securing 2-1 win against Bugesera FC on Tuesday at Huye Stadium.

APR FC beat Bugesera 2-1, thanks to goals from Yannick Bizimana and captain Thierry Manzi in the 17th and 73rd minutes while Bugesera's goal was netted by Jacques Ntwali in the 55th minute.

APR qualified without losing a single game with 12 points from four rounds while Gorilla beat AS Muhanga 2-1 at Muhanga stadium to secure nine points in four matches.

AS Muhanga and Bugesera FC are bottom without a point in Group A.

Meanwhile, in other group matches, Kiyovu thrashed Gasogi United 4-1 while Rayon Sports was held to a 1-1 draw against Rutsiro FC.

New signing Heritier Nzinga Luvumbu scored for the Blues in the 25th minute but Jean Claude Ndarusanze equalized in the 84th minute.

Rayon leads the table with seven points followed by Kiyovu with six points while Gasogi and Rutsiro have four points with two games remaining in Group B.

AS Kigali and Police lead the table in Group C with nine points respectively while in Group D, Marines and Sunrise are ahead of others with seven points.

The top two teams that will reach the finals will automatically earn a ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Group A APR FC 2-1 Bugesera Muhanga 1-2 Gorilla

Group B Kiyovu 4-1 Gasogi

