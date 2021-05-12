Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Katsina, Daura Emirates Suspend Durbar

12 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The emirates say the decision was in view of kidnappings and banditry taking place in parts of the state.

The Katsina Emirate Council has cancelled this year's Sallah Durbar, popularly called 'Hawan-Sallah'.

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, gave the directive in a statement by the council's Secretary, Alhaji Bello Mamman-Ifo, on Tuesday in Katsina.

"In view of kidnappings and banditry taking place around the emirate, and based on (advice) received from the state government, security agents and health personnel, the emirate will not conduct 'Hawan-Sallah' and other festivities during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration," he said.

The Emir, however, noted that Eid prayer would be conducted and a special prayer for peaceful coexistence in the state and the country, in general, would also be offered.

Similarly, the Daura Emirate Council also cancelled Sallah Durbar due to insecurity challenges in some parts of the state.

The council's Secretary, Abdulmumini Salihu, made the announcement on behalf of Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq.

He further said that Eid-prayer would be conducted where a special prayer for peaceful coexistence in the state and the country, in general, would also be offered.

(NAN)

