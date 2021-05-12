Nigeria: Hoodlums Raze NDLEA Facility in Abia

NDLEA says the attackers failed in their plan to free suspects who were detained in the facility.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abia State has confirmed that part of its office at Amaekpu in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state has been set ablaze.

The State Commandant of the agency, Bamidele Akingbade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia that the attack took place at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr Akingbade blamed the attack on hoodlums, adding that only a section of the office complex was set ablaze.

He said that the assailants' intention was to free the suspects who were detained in the facility.

"However, the suspects were relocated out of the facility, in the wake of Monday's attack on the nearby office of the Independent National Electoral Commission," he said.

He said the agency recorded no casualties and that their weapons were intact, adding that important official documents were stored in a fire-proof safe.

The Abia State Government, in its reaction to the incident, vowed that it would spare no efforts to get the masterminds of the attack.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, the government will get the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Facilities belonging to state institutions, including police formations and an INEC office, have come under attack by gunmen in the last few days.

States in the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria are grappling with severe security challenges, including an increase in abduction for ransom.

The security situations in these states are compounded by the spate of deadly attacks on security agencies.

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group, has denied accusations that they were responsible for the attacks.

(NAN)