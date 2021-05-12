Nigeria: Hoodlums Raze NDLEA Facility in Abia

12 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

NDLEA says the attackers failed in their plan to free suspects who were detained in the facility.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abia State has confirmed that part of its office at Amaekpu in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state has been set ablaze.

The State Commandant of the agency, Bamidele Akingbade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia that the attack took place at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr Akingbade blamed the attack on hoodlums, adding that only a section of the office complex was set ablaze.

He said that the assailants' intention was to free the suspects who were detained in the facility.

"However, the suspects were relocated out of the facility, in the wake of Monday's attack on the nearby office of the Independent National Electoral Commission," he said.

He said the agency recorded no casualties and that their weapons were intact, adding that important official documents were stored in a fire-proof safe.

The Abia State Government, in its reaction to the incident, vowed that it would spare no efforts to get the masterminds of the attack.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, the government will get the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Facilities belonging to state institutions, including police formations and an INEC office, have come under attack by gunmen in the last few days.

States in the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria are grappling with severe security challenges, including an increase in abduction for ransom.

The security situations in these states are compounded by the spate of deadly attacks on security agencies.

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group, has denied accusations that they were responsible for the attacks.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.