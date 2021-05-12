West Africa: Pres. Weah Assures Cote d'Ivoire of Liberia's Commitment to Peace and Stability in the Region

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr, says Liberia is a trusted friend and reliable partner to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, adding Liberia will never allow an inch of its territory to be used to destabilize any of its neighboring Countries particularly the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

Minister Kemayah made the statement Monday May 10, 2021 when he led a high level special presidential delegation to meet with President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, in the presence of top Ivoirian government officials,

The Special Liberian Presidential Delegation is comprised of Justice Minister Cllr. F. Musa Dean and National Defense Minister Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr.

During the meeting, Minister Kemayah used the occasion to present a special message enclosed in a communication from President George Manneh Weah to his Ivorian counterpart President Alassane Ouattara

While receiving the Message, President Alassane Ouattara expressed deep gratitude to Foreign Minister Kemayah and members of his delegation for the visit and a solidarity expressed, and at the same time, conveyed warm and brotherly greetings to his Liberian counterpart, H.E. George Manneh Weah, adding that both nations have enjoyed a long-standing regional friendship; increasingly deepened cooperation at the level of the Mano River Union.

President Ouattara told the Liberian delegation that the bilateral relations enjoy by the two countries further be described as a model of Cote d'Ivoire-Liberia friendship.

President Weah's, in the Special Message to President Ouattara, indicated that both countries have enjoyed a historic and longstanding friendship.