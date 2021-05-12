Liberia: Lawmakers Disappointmented Over Speaker Chambers' 'Unilateral Decision' to Abruptly Adjourn Session Due to Power Outage At Capitol

Monrovia — Several members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday were left astounded by Speaker Bhofal Chambers' unilateral decision to abruptly adjourn the session due to power failure at the Capitol.

During Tuesday's session, the plenary was almost set to reach a quorum as per the House's rules, but Speaker Chambers called for the session to be adjourned.

Rule 12.1 of the House's rule noted that a quorum shall consist of a simple majority of the members of the Honorable House of Representatives. Quorum shall be necessary for the transaction of business. However, a minority may meet from day to day. Meetings at which a quorum is not present, only a motion to compel the attendance of absent members or to adjourn may be made."

Speaking to the legislative press pool in the corridors of the Capitol Building, the Speaker said the decision was in the right direction, as it will allow the electricians sent by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) perform their duties and restore power.

However, several members of the House were not in favor of the Speaker's decision, with some calling it unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to block critical issues from being discussed on the floor.

"When he [Speaker Chambers] sees that there are some critical communications coming on the floor that will bring heated argument, he delays those communications so that they will perpetually die. And consistently where there will be no session, the agenda items that will be submitted to plenary sometimes will die after they stay on the dockets for two weeks," said Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon of District #11, Montserrado County.

FrontPage Africa contacted the office of the Speaker for response but the Speaker's political officer, George Watkins did not response to series of phone calls and text message.