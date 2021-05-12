Africa: AU Commissioner Assures Armed Forces of Liberia of More Support

12 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Addis Ababa — Thenewly-elected Commissioner of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, has assured the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) of participation in both Peace Support Operation and Military Support Operation of the African Union (AU) once the new structure comes into force, in July 2021.

The Commissioner gave the assurance when Liberia's Military Attaché and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission (AUC) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Colonel Davidson F. Forleh paid him a courtesy call. Commissioner Bankole Adeoye further stated that under his tenure as Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, he will foster close and cordial working relations with Liberia. He further assured that he will work assiduously towards opening a corridor where Liberian military officers will be given the opportunity to serve in the Commission.

Speaking during the visit to Ambassador Bankole, Colonel Davidson F. Forleh congratulated Ambassador Bankole on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, for his overwhelming election by all 55 Member States of the African Union and described his four years of services as Nigeria's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the African Union and the UNECA as a towering diplomat, prioritizing conflict resolution on the African Continent.

He also recounted with admiration the courageous service of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the newly-elected Commissioner of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union for his dedicated effort in the consolidation of peace and security on the African Continent.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.