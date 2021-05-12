Liberia: Mayor Koijee Encourages U-15 Ahead WAFU Finals

Monrovia — Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee has encouraged Liberia men under-15 team to be determined ahead of the West Africa Football Union(WAFU Zone 'A') Nations Cup in Guinea.

Liberia will kick-off the tournament against Sierra Leone

on May 21 before an encounter with Guinea on the May 22 and close up against Mali on 23 May.

The top teams will meet the winner from the other groups involving Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal in Bissau, Guinea Bissau from 28-30 May.

But speaking following a lunch with the U-15 team at City Garden, Mayor Koijee said he has been impressed with the youth development set-up under Mustapha Raji's Administration.

Mayor Koijee who was part of the launch of the national under-15 men's league on 3 April, encouraged the players to be determined and disciplined by following the iconic legacy of President George Weah.

The Mayor Koijee, however, presented a cash of US$800.(Eight hundred United States Dollar) to the team.

Said Mayor Koijee, "Our chief patron of sports was not privileged like you to be going thru a development program like under-15 but he made it the hard way to success through determination and discipline.

Adding, "And you can emulate his skills and even surpass his records but you have to be determined. Everyone can't play. So, there is no need to be unhappy if you are not selected by the coach."

Responding, the head Coach of the U-15 Ansu Keita thanked the Mayor, stressing that the gesture will motivate the players as they prepare for the West WAFU Zone 'A' men's U- 15 Nations Cup finals in Guinea.

Said Keita, "This is truly an honor to be having lunch with the mayor of Monrovia. We will forever remain grateful. I can promise you that we will do our best in Guinea."