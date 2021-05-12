Liberia: Who Becomes Montserrado's Macho Man?

12 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Open Air Sports Commission on Broad Street will come alive with the much anticipated Mr. Montserrado Weightlifting competition on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The competition is organized by Strength of Lion in collaboration with All Star Bodybuilders in Liberia.

According to the organizers, the competition which is the first in over 10 years will bring together weightlifters from across the 17 districts in Montserrado County to determine who is the strongest man in three categories: Deadlift, Squats and Bench Press.

SOLIC said the objective of the competition is to provide training, recruit members and promote gym sports into the national county sports meet and national and regional peace building.

Additionally, the program will derive a two-year action plan of the Bodybuilding Association and youth empowerment through gym sport.

