Liberia: An Open Letter to H.E. Amb. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia

12 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By D Alexson Barpeen

Good day, Good afternoon/ Good evening Mr. President,

Let me start by congratulating you for your passion for health and the wellbeing of the Liberian people. Mr. President, our healthcare delivery system is all we have and we must work together to keep it at it's best.

Mr. President, we have witnessed you broken grounds for the construction of health facilities across the Country just to name a few; the 14 Military hospital, the proposed Samuel K. Doe Memorial Hospital in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, the Gbarpolu Hospital, the Sinoe County hospital and many others across Liberia.

Mr. President, there are few things you need to know; there are still thousands of service providers in health that are yet to be enrolled on the Gol's payroll least to mention the wellbeing of some of these very healthcare professionals.

Mr. President and close allies to the Liberian leader are you aware that a little over 700 (seven hundred) healthcare providers implementing the #National Community Health Assistant Program in the Southeast ( Maryland, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and including the very Sinoe you are breaking grounds for the construction of health facility) are without pay for between 7Months to 1 year?

Mr. President, these Community Health Workers (Community Health Assistants and Community Health Services Supervisors) are currently without jobs as of March 30, 2021 because the partner in the Southeast has since pulled out their supports. Mr. President, it will sad you to know that this portion of your citizens were layoff job without settlement of there arrears for between 7 months to 1 year as Ministry of Health negotiates for new partners.

Mr. President, this has the proclivity to present the bad Imagine of your government to this portion of your citizens who have worked without payment of arrears.

Mr. President, these community health workers need your intervention to safe the NCHA program.

Mr. President, the NCHA Program is helping to safe the lives of children under five years from killer childhood illnesses ( Malaria, Pneumonia and Diarrhea). It is also safing the lives of pregnant women and girls in hard to reach communities.

Since the introduction of the NCHA Program on July 26, 2016 Mr. President, it has helped to do the following:

☆ Reduced Child and Infants Mortalities in Liberia ( children and baby deaths),

☆ Maternal mortality( pregnant women/baby mothers deaths)

☆ Improved institutional deliveries ( giving birth at the health facility)

☆ It has helped reduced community deliveries that was one of the major causes of maternal and infant mortalities in our Country.

These and many more the NCHA Program continues to offer the Liberian healthcare delivery system yet, those implementing the program are without pay for months.

Mr. President, we need your intervention into this matter if, this portion of our nation's population must be happy while they work.

We can be reached on [email protected]

O881444919/0770359599 for detailed information about the NCHA program and how it is helping to transform the Liberian Healthcare delivery System.

Long live Community Health long live our beloved Liberia; shalom peace and love to all.

Thanks for accepting my open letter to you Mr. President.

Please share our post until it reaches the president for redress.

By: Amb D Alexson Barpeen

Community Health Professional

Grand Gedeh County, Liberia

Email: [email protected]

Contacts: 0881444919/0770359599

Date: May 8, 2021

